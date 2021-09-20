Hepatitis to be controlled through public private partnership companies in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Secretary Health Aziz Ahmed Monday chaired a meeting held to review measures for Hepatitis Control Program.

It was decided in the meeting to take steps under public-private partnership companies to curb the spread of hepatitis in Naseerabad and Jaffarabad districts of Balochistan. In the first phase, a pilot program will be launched in each union council of the two districts from next month.

On the special directive of Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, Secretary Health Aziz Ahmed chaired a meeting to review the Hepatitis Control Program. The meeting was attended by the head of Hepatitis Control Program Dr. Gul Sabeen Azam Ghorizai, representatives of private company Feroz Sons and Glad.

The meeting was informed that the spread of hepatitis in Naseerabad and Jaffarabad districts has reached to alarming levels and it is becoming difficult for the government to control it alone within its limited resources.

In this regard, a pilot project will be launched in each of the Union Councils of Naseerabad and Jaffarabad said in the meeting.

It was also decided that working under the Egyptian model, awareness would be provided to the public as well as the spread, testing and treatment of hepatitis and then the re-testing model would be implemented.

The meeting was apprised that the implementation of the project will begin after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Balochistan government and the two private companies.