UrduPoint.com

"Her Business Summit" By Sialkot Varsity

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2022 | 02:40 PM

"Her Business Summit" by Sialkot varsity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The University of Sialkot (USKT) would organize "Her Business Summit" in collaboration with the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) on March 17 which will bring together successful women entrepreneurs from all walks of life including policymakers, accelerators, incubators, educational institutes, funding groups, and venture capitalists.

Plenty of business stalls by local women entrepreneurs of Sialkot will also be on display in USKT main arena where they will be showcasing their business initiatives.

