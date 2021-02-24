Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence Production of Pakistan visited the UAE from 20-24 February 2021 to attend NAVDEX/IDEX 2021 being held in Abu Dhabi from 21-25 February 2021

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021) Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence Production of Pakistan visited the UAE from 20-24 February 2021 to attend NAVDEX/IDEX 2021 being held in Abu Dhabi from 21-25 February 2021.

The Minister attended the inauguration ceremony along with the UAE leadership and other visiting Ministers. The Minister also visited Pakistan Pavilion in IDEX and appreciated the excellent level of preparedness of Pakistani exhibitors.

During her stay, the Minister met with His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence of the UAE. His Excellency Ambassador Afzaal Mahmood and Air Commodore Ali Asher, Defence Attaché accompanied the Minister during the meeting.

Her Excellency conveyed the message of goodwill from the Prime Minister of Pakistan to the UAE leadership.

She thanked the UAE leadership for excellent hospitality provided to her delegation and Pakistani exhibitors in the exhibition.

She also congratulated the UAE on successfully holding the IDEX despite COVID challenges. She conveyed Pakistan’s willingness to work closely in the defence production sector to bolster the existing Pakistan-UAE bilateral relations.

His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence of the UAE thanked the Government of Pakistan and Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal for active participation in the exhibition and hoped this would lead towards stronger relations between both countries.

He also assured of his support towards strengthening bilateral ties, including cooperation in the defence production field.