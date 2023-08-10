Open Menu

Her Hunar', Exhibition To Promote Women Entrepreneurship Concludes

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Her Hunar', exhibition to promote women entrepreneurship concludes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The Handicrafts Association of Pakistan in collaboration with Rotary Club, Justajoo Foundation and Rotary Club organized an exhibition 'Her Hunar', aimed to promote the women entrepreneurship, was concluded at the National Incubation Center here Thursday. The event was participated by a large number of visitors including families.

During the two-day event, women entrepreneurs from Peshawar, Lahore, Multan, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Nangarparkar, Badin and Khairpur displayed a range of high-quality and unique products at 45 stalls.

Senior Vice President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hyderabbad District and Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza on the occasion said that the objective of Justajoo Foundation was to provide a platform and access to those people who had faced different crisis in their lives and want to overcome.

Sadaf further said that the Foundation would also support those people who want to strive to reach their destinations but not achieve their struggle due to the non-availability of resources.

She announced to organize such expo events every year from 8th to 10th August in order to provide an opportunity to those women who want to prove their mettle in every sphere of life.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Sindh Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Director SITCO Shakil Abro, Agha Shakil Afzal Khan Chairman board of SEVA Shaukat Soomro Hamdm foundation president, Sher Muhammad Mahar Director Culture Sindh, Ghulam Hyder Khokhar also attended concluding ceremony.

'Her Hunar' is the platform to strengthen and encourage women entrepreneurs, representing all parts of Pakistan particularly, from Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Peshawar Sukkur Larkana Badin Khairpur Chamber Afzal Khan August Women Commerce Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

Razan Al Mubarak discusses Amazon deforestation wi ..

Razan Al Mubarak discusses Amazon deforestation with Brazil&#039;s indigenous le ..

23 minutes ago
 ENOC Group, ALSAYER partner to expand lubricants o ..

ENOC Group, ALSAYER partner to expand lubricants offering in Kuwait

23 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise in ..

General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise induction session for ATLG 5.0 i ..

2 hours ago
 ADIB achieves strong growth with over £100m in UK ..

ADIB achieves strong growth with over £100m in UK Commercial Real Estate financ ..

2 hours ago
 Fitch reaffirms ECI’s ratings at &#039;AA-&#039; ..

Fitch reaffirms ECI’s ratings at &#039;AA-&#039; with stable outlook for fifth ..

2 hours ago
 MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of leg ..

MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of legislation, quality infrastructu ..

2 hours ago
Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, ..

Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, interactive workshops in Augu ..

2 hours ago
 US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms ..

US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms it false

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thaila ..

OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thailand

4 hours ago
 Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sist ..

Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sisters

4 hours ago
 realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pak ..

Realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pakistan by 2024

4 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source o ..

Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source of alleged cipher published by ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan