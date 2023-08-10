Her Hunar', exhibition to promote women entrepreneurship concludes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The Handicrafts Association of Pakistan in collaboration with Rotary Club, Justajoo Foundation and Rotary Club organized an exhibition 'Her Hunar', aimed to promote the women entrepreneurship, was concluded at the National Incubation Center here Thursday. The event was participated by a large number of visitors including families.

During the two-day event, women entrepreneurs from Peshawar, Lahore, Multan, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Nangarparkar, Badin and Khairpur displayed a range of high-quality and unique products at 45 stalls.

Senior Vice President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hyderabbad District and Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza on the occasion said that the objective of Justajoo Foundation was to provide a platform and access to those people who had faced different crisis in their lives and want to overcome.

Sadaf further said that the Foundation would also support those people who want to strive to reach their destinations but not achieve their struggle due to the non-availability of resources.

She announced to organize such expo events every year from 8th to 10th August in order to provide an opportunity to those women who want to prove their mettle in every sphere of life.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Sindh Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Director SITCO Shakil Abro, Agha Shakil Afzal Khan Chairman board of SEVA Shaukat Soomro Hamdm foundation president, Sher Muhammad Mahar Director Culture Sindh, Ghulam Hyder Khokhar also attended concluding ceremony.

'Her Hunar' is the platform to strengthen and encourage women entrepreneurs, representing all parts of Pakistan particularly, from Sindh.