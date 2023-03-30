UrduPoint.com

HERA Asks Unregistered Institutes Of HEC To Get Registered At Earliest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 11:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday issued the last notice to the administrations of all unregistered institutions of higher education in the province to get their institutions registered at the earliest to avoid any legal action.

The authority said that running an unregistered educational institute was illegal under the law and tantamount to playing with the future of the students, adding that in case of non-compliance strict legal action would be initiated against the institutes.

"In case an institution fails to get registered or renew the registration, it will become a defaulter and liable to closure and imposition of penalty under rules," it warned in a statement issued here on Thursday.

The authority said that HERA was committed to both encouraging the highest standards of education offered by Private Sector Educational Institutions and providing prospective students and their parents with an invaluable guide to quality in an often-complex sector.

"HERA is an independent and impartial Regulatory Authority for Private Sector Universities /Institutes and colleges established under KP Registration and Functioning of Private Educational Institutions Ordinance 2001," it added.

