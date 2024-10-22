HERA imposes ban on MBBS admissions at Jinnah Medical College due to regulatory violations

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Higher education Regulatory Authority (HERA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed a ban on new admissions to the MBBS program at Jinnah Medical College (JMC) due to its failure to meet regulatory standards.

An official communique issued here on Tuesday said that the college has violated multiple provisions under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Registration and Functioning of Private Educational Institutions Ordinance 2001 and HERA Regulations 2006.

A performance evaluation conducted by experts from Khyber Medical University and Hayatabad Medical Complex revealed that the college does not meet the minimum standards required to operate an MBBS program.

This was reported to the college in June 2023, but no corrective action has been taken, according to an office order issued by the Chairman of HERA, it said adding that in light of these violations, and in accordance with Section 23 of the HERA Ordinance, the prescribed penalty is the revocation of registration.

However, to safeguard the interests of the students, HERA has imposed a ban on further admissions to the MBBS program until these issues are resolved.

Following a meeting with HERA officials on July 30, 2024, the CEO and owner of Jinnah Medical College agreed to resolve these outstanding issues by August 5, 2024, however, the management has made no significant efforts to fulfill these commitments.

