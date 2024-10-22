Open Menu

HERA Imposes Ban On MBBS Admissions At Jinnah Medical College Due To Regulatory Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 11:30 AM

HERA imposes ban on MBBS admissions at Jinnah Medical College due to regulatory violations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Higher education Regulatory Authority (HERA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed a ban on new admissions to the MBBS program at Jinnah Medical College (JMC) due to its failure to meet regulatory standards.

An official communique issued here on Tuesday said that the college has violated multiple provisions under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Registration and Functioning of Private Educational Institutions Ordinance 2001 and HERA Regulations 2006.

A performance evaluation conducted by experts from Khyber Medical University and Hayatabad Medical Complex revealed that the college does not meet the minimum standards required to operate an MBBS program.

This was reported to the college in June 2023, but no corrective action has been taken, according to an office order issued by the Chairman of HERA, it said adding that in light of these violations, and in accordance with Section 23 of the HERA Ordinance, the prescribed penalty is the revocation of registration.

However, to safeguard the interests of the students, HERA has imposed a ban on further admissions to the MBBS program until these issues are resolved.

Following a meeting with HERA officials on July 30, 2024, the CEO and owner of Jinnah Medical College agreed to resolve these outstanding issues by August 5, 2024, however, the management has made no significant efforts to fulfill these commitments.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education June July August Khyber Medical University From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

3 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

14 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

15 hours ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

15 hours ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

15 hours ago
Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

14 hours ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

15 hours ago
 11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

15 hours ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

15 hours ago
 ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for fac ..

ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students

14 hours ago
 Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ ..

Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan