UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HERA, NACTA Discuss Work Plan To Stop Drug Addiction In Higher Education Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

HERA, NACTA discuss work plan to stop drug addiction in higher education institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :A meeting of Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA) and National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) organized by Governor Secretariat here Friday discussed work plan to address issues of drug addiction and extremism in institutions of higher education.

The meeting among others was attended by Additional Secretary to Governor, Saif-ul-Islam and focal persons of universities.

Participants discussed work plan and strategies to address the issues of drug addiction and proclivity of youth towards extremism.

The meeting was also briefed about future plan and strategies of HERA to address problems of drug addiction, growing intentions of negativity among youth and to aware them about perils of these social menaces.

Participants also discussed use of co curricular activities as a tool for orientation of youth, provide them healthy environment and to keep them aloof from anti-social activities.

Related Topics

Governor Education From

Recent Stories

Worry No More! OPPO’s Impressive Service Has You ..

16 minutes ago

The region is very complex at the moment, best dip ..

58 minutes ago

Turkmen-Moroccan political consultations on the le ..

1 hour ago

Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentia ..

1 hour ago

The development of cooperation of Turkmenistan and ..

1 hour ago

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.