HERA, NACTA discuss work plan to stop drug addiction in higher education institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :A meeting of Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA) and National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) organized by Governor Secretariat here Friday discussed work plan to address issues of drug addiction and extremism in institutions of higher education.

The meeting among others was attended by Additional Secretary to Governor, Saif-ul-Islam and focal persons of universities.

Participants discussed work plan and strategies to address the issues of drug addiction and proclivity of youth towards extremism.

The meeting was also briefed about future plan and strategies of HERA to address problems of drug addiction, growing intentions of negativity among youth and to aware them about perils of these social menaces.

Participants also discussed use of co curricular activities as a tool for orientation of youth, provide them healthy environment and to keep them aloof from anti-social activities.