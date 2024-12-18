Herbalist recommends ginger tea, citrus fruits for winter infections

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Renowned herbalist Ghalib Agha on Wednesday said that the common winter infections such as colds, flu, sore throats, and coughs would be relieved by ginger, cinnamon, and cardamom tea as an effective remedy.

Talking to a private news channel, he explained that these illnesses are common during seasonal weather changes and highlighted the importance of natural remedies.

He also advised incorporating citrus fruits into daily diets to boost immunity. Additionally, he suggested using black salt with honey to provide quick relief for post-nasal dripping.

He said that mixing a teaspoon of turmeric powder in a glass of warm milk and drinking it at bedtime helps reduce inflammation and boosts immunity.

Combining a tablespoon of honey with freshly squeezed lemon juice in a cup of warm water can ease sore throats and provide a boost of vitamin C, he added.