Herbs' Removal Must To Boost Bitter Gourd Yield

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Agriculture Department has ordered for removal of herbs from the crop for a full production of bitter gourd.

After crop is ready, farmers should sow two to three seeds soaked in water to fill the existing gaps and keep watering for two to three days so that these seeds germinate as soon as possible.

Agriculture Officer Centre President Humaira Younis told APP that farmers should refresh the fields of bitter gourd crop four to five times at appropriate intervals to eliminate herbs so that the crop can be protected from damage.

He said that the field staff of the Agriculture Department is always busy in advising and assisting the farmers, so in case of any problem, experts or the field staff of the Agriculture Department can be contacted immediately.

