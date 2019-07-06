Here are the facilities Nawaz Sharif enjoys in jail

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The day when Nawaz Sharif is allowed to meet family members, other prisoners also get to enjoy the meals brought for Nawaz Sharif.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 6th July, 2019) Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is getting B-class facilities in high security ward of Kot Lakhpat jail.

The B-class facilities include a newspaper, television, bed, table and chair, besides some other items.

A separate medical laboratory has been established in Nawaz Sharif’s jail. The Punjab government provides the facility of various tests in this laboratory.

Not only that, Nawaz Sharif’s jail gets uninterrupted power supply. The jail administration has bought a new generator of 22 KW as well.

Sources in prison department said that Nawaz Sharif’s security ward spans on two kanal. The temperature of this ward remains moderate because of dozens of trees around.

Not only that, Nawaz Sharif has facilitated his fellow prisoners as well. He kept distributing dates, almonds and other dry fruit among the prisoners.

Sources said that all these facilities are given in law and no violation of jail manual is being observed.