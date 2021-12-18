Here is a look of Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif on Valima Day

(@FahadShabbir)

The couple looks stunning as Junaid opted for taupe-colored Sherwani while Ayesha was hearing a mint-green outfit that teamed with a team-pink duppatta.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2021) Following by week-long wedding festivities, newly-wed couple Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif celebrated his valima on Friday.

Junaid was looking stunning with a taupe-coloured Sherwani while Ayesha wore a mint-green outfit that she teamed with a tea-pink duppatta. The bride chose diamond jewellery and minimal make up to complete her look.

The couple looked stunning as they posed for a picture that went viral on social media.

Every glimpse of the week-long festivities grabbed attention on social media and became talk of the town.

Maryam Nawaz looked stunning on the eve of her son Junaid Safdar’s valima who was seen wearing Prussian blue dress on the occasion. Gold necklace studded with gemstone and diamonds was another feature of her dressing for the special day of her son’s life.

The valima ceremony was held on Friday evening at Sharif family’s residence in Jati Umra while all the guests were strictly advised to bring their invitation cards along with them owing to the security measures.