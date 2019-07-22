UrduPoint.com
Here's The Exact Number Of People Who Attended PM Imran’s Public Meeting In US

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 17 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 05:10 PM

Here's the exact number of people who attended PM Imran’s public meeting in US

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed that at least 30,000 people had gathered to hear the prime minister’s address.

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan gathered expatriates for an address in the United States during his three-day official visit.

Washington’s Capital One Arena was filled by the US-Pakistani expatriates, who were yearning to listen to, see and know the concept of Naya Pakistan and the future vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who arrived in US on his maiden visit after assuming the office.

However, a worker at Capital One Arena has refuted the claim and told the actual number of people who attended the public meeting.

In a video making rounds on social media, a woman says, “I work at Capital One Arena. We had Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan here today.

The attendants were between 9000-9500, she said.

According to some claims, the stadium has a capacity of 20,356 people so it cannot have a gathering of 30,000 people.

The people from across various US states, even from other countries, travelled to Washington DC to set a record of a Pakistani Prime Minister's address to the biggest ever gathering of Pakistani expatriates.

They chanted slogans 'Long Live Imran Khan' 'Long Live Pakistan' 'Imran tere jan nisar, bay shumar bay shumar' 'kon bachaye ga Pakistan, and Imran Khan Imran Khan', and danced to the tunes of national and PTI songs in urdu and Punjabi. Most of them wore the Pakistan-themed shirts or painted with Imran Khan and PTI flag.

