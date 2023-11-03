Open Menu

'Heritage Channel For Regional Literature Soon', Lok Mela Key Source For Promoting Regional Languages': Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah Friday disclosed to launch of a dedicated heritage channel to promote the regional literature of Pakistan soon which will create awareness among the young generation about their regional languages and rich lingual identities.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that Heritage channel will showcase and celebrate the Pakistan's rich culture in a way that reflects the views of the Pakistani people and the heritage, civilization and cultural history of the country.

We aim to engage the general public in a modern and lively manner through content that reflects the views of the Pakistani people and the heritage, civilization and cultural history of their country, he added.

Replying to a question about the folk mela started in Islamabad, he said the biggest folk festival, “Lok Mela 2023,” will serve as a cultural treat for the people, featuring a variety of activities including provincial pavilions, shopping and food stalls, and musical programs.

He said that is a key source for promoting regional languages and preserving arts, crafts, culture, folk music and traditional skills of the country.

He said that this unique event has become a symbol of the federation’s recognition and patronage of our rich cultural diversity and the active participation of the people.

He further said that traditional Mela is a part of government priorities as it aims to encourage initiatives related to public welfare, promotion, and development of Pakistan's culture, and to provide meaningful and wholesome entertainment opportunities to the citizens.

Replying to another question, he regretted the lower wages of artists in past and disclosed that the present government will soon consider this issue on priority and will increase their maximum wages for the welfare of the artist community.

The minister also discussed the importance of Federal, provincial, and territorial heritage sites to our culture and acknowledged the need for additional governmental resources to further support this sector to address current challenges.

