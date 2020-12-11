Heritage Council celebrates 98th birthday of Dilip Kumar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Heritage Council here Friday celebrated the 98th birthday of legendary actor Yousaf Khan professionally known as Dilip Kumar who was born in 1922.

Heritage Council Chairman Shakil Wahidullah and other members of the council cut the birthday cake here at Peshawar and prayed for a healthy long life for the Bollywood veteran actor.

It worth to mention here that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has already declared the ancestral house of Dilip Kumar a national asset and would turn it into a museum.

According to the Department of Archeology and Museum the value of Dilip's residence is determined Rs 8.056 million and the department has written a letter to Secretary Culture for conversion of the house into museum.