Heritage, Culture Division Organizes Farewell For Former Adviser Engr. Amir Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Heritage, Culture Division organizes farewell for former Adviser Engr. Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The National Heritage and Culture Division (NH&CD) on Wednesday arranged a farewell party in the honour of former Adviser to the Prime Minister for National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam.

The farewell reception was attended by Federal Secretary National History and Heritage Division Fareena Mazhar, Joint Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries, Section Officers, the Director General of Pakistan National Council of the Arts and the Director General National library of Pakistan.

Former Adviser to Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam thanked all the officers of the Heritage and Culture Division for their support and cooperation.

He said that Fareena Mazhar was a principled and competent Secretary and her services for National Heritage and Culture will always be remembered.

Federal Secretary Fareena Mazhar also lauded the Adviser to the Prime Minister's efforts for the promotion of division during his one and a half years tenure.

