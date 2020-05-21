UrduPoint.com
Heritage Division Tends To Promote Tourism On 100 Archaeological Sites

Heritage division tends to promote tourism on 100 archaeological sites

Heritage division has identified 100 archaeological sites to attract local domestic and international tourist through their revamping and renovation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Heritage division has identified 100 archaeological sites to attract local domestic and international tourist through their revamping and renovation.

Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage, Ghazala Saifi earlier told APP that the renovation of these sites, that also included main forts including Rohtas, Katas Raj and few temples would also promote religious tourism as like Kartarpur Corridor.

She said funds for archaeological sites in past have been misused and the renovation of the historical sites was completely ignored however, the incumbent government was in discussion with UNESCO to declare a number of nationalarchaeological sites under UNESCO cultural heritage sites.

The renovation wok on these sites was due in May but halted due to COVID-19 threat.

