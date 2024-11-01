Heritage for future generations: Alhamra holds dialogue on archives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra hosted an insightful session with renowned researcher Dr. Ali Usman Qasmi, who explored the critical role of archives and museums in preserving Pakistan’s history.

The event, held as part of Alhamra’s Literary Baithak series, attracted a diverse audience of history enthusiasts and scholars. Manahil, who moderated the session, enriched the evening’s discourse, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Dr. Qasmi stressed that a skilled historian must be a discerning storyteller, as proper historical understanding is essential for creating meaningful literature. He highlighted that the pages of history are layered with invaluable insights, serving as a foundational pillar for any society. “History is a reality that cannot be denied, reflecting the core of any civilization,” Qasmi remarked, underscoring the profound impact of historical awareness on societal values and cultural identity.

Discussing the importance of archives, Qasmi outlined how preserving historical records requires continual improvement. He stressed that future generations depend on well-maintained archives to access significant events and cultural milestones. According to Qasmi, more than simply digitizing historical materials without proper cataloguing is required, as this approach reduces archives to mere images, failing to capture their more profound context. He urged attendees to consider archives as living resources that require awareness and stewardship to safeguard cultural heritage against natural deterioration.

Participants praised Alhamra’s commitment to fostering an intellectual environment through such gatherings. The open forum concluded with an engaging Q&A session, where audience members discussed the future of historical preservation in Pakistan and how Alhamra’s efforts contribute to forming an informed, culturally rich society.