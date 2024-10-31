Heritage For Future Generations: Alhamra Sparks Dialogue On Archives
Lahore Arts Council Alhamra hosted an insightful session with renowned researcher Dr Ali Usman Qasmi, who explored the critical role of archives and museums in preserving Pakistan’s history
The event, held as part of Alhamra’s Literary Baithak series, attracted a diverse audience of history enthusiasts and scholars. Manahil, who moderated the session, enriched the evening’s discourse.
Dr. Qasmi emphasised that a skilled historian must be a discerning storyteller, as proper historical understanding is essential for creating meaningful literature. He highlighted that the pages of history are layered with invaluable insights, serving as a foundational pillar for any society. “History is a reality that cannot be denied, reflecting the core of any civilisation,” Qasmi remarked, underscoring the profound impact of historical awareness on societal values and cultural identity.
Discussing the importance of archives, Qasmi outlined how preserving historical records requires continual improvement.
He stressed that future generations depend on well-maintained archives to access significant events and cultural milestones. According to Qasmi, more than simply digitising historical materials without proper cataloguing is required, as the approach reduces archives to mere images, failing to capture their more profound context. He urged attendees to consider archives as living resources that require awareness and stewardship to safeguard cultural heritage against natural deterioration.
Participants praised Alhamra’s commitment to fostering an intellectual environment through such gatherings.
The open forum concluded with an engaging Q&A session, where audience members discussed the future of historical preservation in Pakistan and how Alhamra’s efforts contribute to forming an informed, culturally rich society.
