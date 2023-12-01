Open Menu

Heritage Head Of Aga Khan Foundation Calls On CM Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2023 | 05:54 PM

Heritage Head of Aga Khan Foundation calls on CM Punjab

The head of Aga Khan Foundation's Heritage Department Luis Monrel called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to discuss projects aimed at protecting and restoring historic buildings and places

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The head of Aga Khan Foundation's Heritage Department Luis Monrel called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to discuss projects aimed at protecting and restoring historic buildings and places.

The CM expressed his appreciation for the foundation's support and stated that efforts were being made to restore historical buildings and places throughout Punjab. He mentioned that the Walled City of Lahore Authority was already restoring several historical buildings, including Shalamar Gardens and Jahangir's Tomb. Additionally, the Qasim Bagh Fort in Multan would be restored to its original condition to attract more tourists.

The CM noted that work was ongoing to restore other historical places, such as the Lahore Fort and Badshahi Masjid. The recent discovery of a thousands of years old city near Dardawar Fort was also deemed a significant achievement by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

Monrel praised the provincial government's efforts to protect historical buildings and noted that the CM seemed fully committed to preserving ancient cultural heritage. The CEO of Aga Khan Foundation Pakistan Kh Tauseef and DG WCLA Kamran Lashari were also present.

