Heritage Library Continues To Serve Cultural Heritage Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :"Heritage Library" at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is devoted to provide assistance to scholars, students, common citizens on folklore and cultural heritage.

It is purely dedicated for accumulating field research, collecting cultural studies, oral traditions, indigenous cultural, inheritance and traditional culture.

Library offers unparalleled opportunities for self-directed learning and exploration by people of diverse ages, interests, backgrounds and abilities, an official said here on Thursday.

He said that 'Heritage Library' was providing valuable intangible benefits as sources of national, regional, and local identity.

He said that the library has a collection of over thirty-two thousand (32,000) books and journals. In addition a collection of two hundred (200) books published by Lok Virsa is also available in library.

The library continues to serve students, researchers and scholars in connection with their research work on cultural heritage of Pakistan, he added. He said that the numerous manuscripts, original research reports, field surveys and monographs on Pakistani culture are accessible to any one.

He said that the Library has a high concentration of books, journals, manuscripts and field reports pertaining to Pakistani folklore, ethnology, cultural anthropology, art history and craft.

