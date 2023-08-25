Heritage Ministry, CDA to revitalize national heritage in federal capital: Federal Minister Jamal Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Friday discussed the proposed plan with Chairman CDA to revitalize and revamp cultural infrastructure built by the civic body.

During a meeting with Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Capt Retired Anwar-ul-Haq, the minister said that Bagh-e-Shuhada would be inaugurated on 6th September in a graceful ceremony, followed by a musical concert aiming to pay tributes to the Martyrs and Art Exhibition at Islamabad Art Gallery.

Jamal Shah opined that cultural sites should be upgraded and revamped which not only give a new look to the federal capital but also promote country cultural heritage.

They agreed to continue work together on the said proposals and also practically visit the cultural sites for devising an upgradation and revamping plan.

They also discussed the modalities for establishing Cinemas in Federal Territory.

The concept of Art City or "Huner Gaon" for creative contribution was also discussed which will after specially designed residence studios workshops and display places will be offered to Artisans writer, adding that plots should be allocated, particularly for establishing Cinemas in the city.

Jamal Shah desired to establish an Art City and specially housing society for creative contributors by the Ministry and its attached departments offering residential, studio, workshops, shops and gallery plots of different categories to visual and performing artists, artisans and writers.

The Art city will be sponsored by all attached institutions of Ministry of National Heritage & Cultural landmark and important visiting point of tourist.

The chairman assured to work on the proposed ideas as per the vision of the Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, adding that plots would be allocated for auction specifically for cinemas in capital city.

He appreciated the idea of redesigning of red zones gates and beautify the capital musicians, actors and poets on easy installment.

The chairman assured that CDA and ICT would try to help the Ministry to find affordable piece of land around ICT limits.