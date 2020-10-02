Heroes of attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange honoured

Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday honoured the martyred and injured soldiers in the terrorist attack on the exchange on June 29, 2020 at a ceremony ; a plaque with the names of the martyrs etched on it was unveiled at its premises

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday honoured the martyred and injured soldiers in the terrorist attack on the exchange on June 29, 2020 at a ceremony ; a plaque with the Names of the martyrs etched on it was unveiled at its premises.

As a gesture of appreciation and support, donation cheques for the welfare of the families of the martyred and injured men were also presented to their family members. Also, cheques were presented to the men who shot dead the terrorists and to all other security personnel who were present on the day. psx has worked with other donors to set up a facility that will support the families of the martyred on a long-term basis, said press release.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman of PSX board Sulaiman S. Mehdi , Chief Executive Officer Farukh H.Khan , PSX Board Members , Chairman Pakistan Stock Brokers Association Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Secretary General PSBA , Bilal Farooq Zardi, Board Members of PSBA, senior management of the exchange and representatives of donors to the Support Facility for the terrorists attack affectees.

The donors to the facility included Brokerage Houses and Asset Management Companies. Specifically, persons, entities and market participants who contributed to the Donation Fund were PSX Board and employees, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Arif Habib, Ghani Usman, Azneem Bilwani, Imran Haroon, Dawood Jan Mohammad, Dr.

Fawad Yousuf, Hanif Bawa, Amjad (Pearl Security), Nihal Ali Cassim, Hanif Dar, Iqbal Usman, Amin Tai, Sohail (Topline), Farooq Dar, Abdul Razzaq Kapadia, Qasim Lakhani, Anis-ur-Rehman, Siddique Dalal, YH Securities, Sherman Securities, Darsons Securities, Mohammad Munir Mohammad Ahmed Khanani Securities, Alfalah Investments, and Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd.

The most important amongst the participants at the ceremony were the family members of those who were martyred in the attack. These family members were invited as Chief guests to the occasion.

In the morning of June 29, 2020, terrorists attacked pakistan stock exchange to damage and destroy the stability of this pillar of the country's economy. By the actions of the brave men guarding the Exchange, the safety and security of all the staff, brokers, and visitors present in the Exchange premises was protected. No damage to the property of the Exchange was also incurred at the hands of the terrorists because of the actions of the courageous men guarding the Exchange. The continuity of business at the exchange during and after the attack proved to the world that Pakistan Stock Exchange was a strong and resilient exchange with all systems in place to provide for continuous operations despite any challenges faced by it.