UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heroes Of Pakistan: This Rescue Official Missed Sister’s Funeral To Save Girls Drowned In Dam

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 44 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:51 PM

Heroes of Pakistan: This rescue official missed sister’s funeral to save girls drowned in dam

A boat having 38 passengers on board capsized at Kundal dam due to overloading, as result of which three sisters drowned in the dam.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th June, 2019) A rescue 1122 official set example by missing his sister’s funeral while he was on duty to rescue three girls drowned in Kundal dam on Eid.

A boat having 38 passengers on board capsized at Kundal dam due to overloading, as result of which three sisters drowned in the dam.

This rescue official had to attend the funeral of her own sister but his duty was more important to him.

Such are the heroes of Pakistan who put people’s lives above themselves.

The three sisters died and 35 others passengers were rescued safely when a boat capsized at Kundal dam here, police said on Friday. Their bodies were later recovered by the rescue workers.

The bodies were then handed over to their relatives for burial.

Speaker KP Assembly Asad Qaiser and Local Government Minister Shahram Khan Tarkai had expressed profound grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in the incident and expressed deep condolences with victims' family.

The speaker met with father of the deceased girls at Shamsokhel Swabi and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

The speaker said he equally shared the grief and sorrow through which the victims family is passing through in this hour of grief and assured every possible support including financial assistance to the affected family.

The speaker directed district administration for making foolproof security arrangements in such places to avoid such tragedy in future.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Died Dam Swabi Rescue 1122 Family Government

Recent Stories

Army budget freeze insupportable: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

42 seconds ago

EU Representatives Committee Agrees to Extend Russ ..

2 minutes ago

Japan PM starts Tehran mission to ease tensions

2 minutes ago

Tunisia name Msakni in Africa Cup of Nations squad ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey lauds Montenegro for UE membership process

2 minutes ago

20 percent of country's population lack access to ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.