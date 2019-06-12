Heroes of Pakistan: This rescue official missed sister’s funeral to save girls drowned in dam

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

A boat having 38 passengers on board capsized at Kundal dam due to overloading, as result of which three sisters drowned in the dam.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th June, 2019) A rescue 1122 official set example by missing his sister’s funeral while he was on duty to rescue three girls drowned in Kundal dam on Eid.

This rescue official had to attend the funeral of her own sister but his duty was more important to him.

Such are the heroes of Pakistan who put people’s lives above themselves.

The three sisters died and 35 others passengers were rescued safely when a boat capsized at Kundal dam here, police said on Friday. Their bodies were later recovered by the rescue workers.

The bodies were then handed over to their relatives for burial.

Speaker KP Assembly Asad Qaiser and Local Government Minister Shahram Khan Tarkai had expressed profound grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in the incident and expressed deep condolences with victims' family.

The speaker met with father of the deceased girls at Shamsokhel Swabi and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

The speaker said he equally shared the grief and sorrow through which the victims family is passing through in this hour of grief and assured every possible support including financial assistance to the affected family.

The speaker directed district administration for making foolproof security arrangements in such places to avoid such tragedy in future.