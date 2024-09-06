Open Menu

Heroic Sacrifices Honored In Muzaffargarh On Pakistan Defense Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Heroic sacrifices honored in Muzaffargarh on Pakistan Defense Day

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Defense Day was commemorated with fervor in Muzaffargarh, echoing the nationwide celebrations. Chairman Standing Committee Civil Aviation Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmad Khan reflected on the significance of this day, paying tribute to the courageous soldiers who made ultimate sacrifices defending the motherland.

In his message, he said that this day serves as a poignant reminder of the unwavering patriotism and bravery displayed by Pakistan's forces, particularly during the 1965 war.

The chairman emphasized that the nation will forever cherish their sacrifices and reaffirm its commitment to safeguarding the country's security and prosperity.

He stressed that every individual bears the responsibility of protecting Pakistan, urging citizens to fulfill their duties towards the nation.

APP/sbn/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Muzaffargarh

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

5 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

7 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

9 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

10 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

10 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

11 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan