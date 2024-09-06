Heroic sacrifices honored in Muzaffargarh on Pakistan Defense Day

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Defense Day was commemorated with fervor in Muzaffargarh, echoing the nationwide celebrations. Chairman Standing Committee Civil Aviation Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmad Khan reflected on the significance of this day, paying tribute to the courageous soldiers who made ultimate sacrifices defending the motherland.

In his message, he said that this day serves as a poignant reminder of the unwavering patriotism and bravery displayed by Pakistan's forces, particularly during the 1965 war.

The chairman emphasized that the nation will forever cherish their sacrifices and reaffirm its commitment to safeguarding the country's security and prosperity.

He stressed that every individual bears the responsibility of protecting Pakistan, urging citizens to fulfill their duties towards the nation.

