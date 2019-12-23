Heroin case against Rana Sana Ullah: LHC reserves verdict on bail petition

(@fidahassanain)

Former Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah was arrested by ANF over charges of having 15 kg heroin in his custody when he was coming from Faisalabad to Lahore

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2019) A Lahore High Court division on Monday reserved judgement on bail petition of former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah over charges of having 15 kg heroin in his possession.

Rana Sana Ullah said that the case was completely fabricated and based on political grounds.

He said he was a politician and could not even think about such unlawful acts. Rana Sana Ullah who is currently on judicial remand had moved the bail plea and asked the court to grant him bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Rana Sanaullah on July 1, claiming to have recovered 15kg heroin from his vehicle.