UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heroin Case Against Rana Sana Ullah: LHC Reserves Verdict On Bail Petition

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:04 PM

Heroin case against Rana Sana Ullah: LHC reserves verdict on bail petition

Former Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah was arrested by ANF over charges of having 15 kg heroin in his custody when he was coming from Faisalabad to Lahore

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2019) A Lahore High Court division on Monday reserved judgement on bail petition of former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah over charges of having 15 kg heroin in his possession.

Rana Sana Ullah said that the case was completely fabricated and based on political grounds.

He said he was a politician and could not even think about such unlawful acts. Rana Sana Ullah who is currently on judicial remand had moved the bail plea and asked the court to grant him bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Rana Sanaullah on July 1, claiming to have recovered 15kg heroin from his vehicle.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Punjab Law Minister Rana SanaUllah Vehicle July From Court

Recent Stories

Bilawal says he will not appear before NAB

10 minutes ago

PML-N condemns arrest of Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sp ..

35 minutes ago

Provincial Minister Food Samiullah Chaudhry visits ..

26 minutes ago

Court Rulings on Russia-Ukraine Gas Dispute Should ..

27 minutes ago

German Gov't Believes Nord Stream 2 Row Must Be Re ..

26 minutes ago

Algerian Army Chief Saleh Dies Aged 79 From Heart ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.