Heroin factory seized, three arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital city police here Wednesday seized a factory allegedly involved in producing heroin drug and arrested three persons residing there.

SSP Operation Mansoor Aman received a tip of making heroin drug in Akhoon Abad No. 2, in the jurisdiction of Phandu Police Station.

A police team raided the house and confiscated 18 kilogram fine quality of heroin drug and arrested three alleged drug peddlers who were identified as Abdul Aziz and Alamzeb of Afghanistan while the third accused Wajid was a resident of Akhunabad No. 2. Police also recovered equipment being used in heroin production.

The case against arrested has been registered and further investigations were underway.