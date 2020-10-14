UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heroin Factory Seized, Three Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:29 PM

Heroin factory seized, three arrested

Capital city police here Wednesday seized a factory allegedly involved in producing heroin drug and arrested three persons residing there

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital city police here Wednesday seized a factory allegedly involved in producing heroin drug and arrested three persons residing there.

SSP Operation Mansoor Aman received a tip of making heroin drug in Akhoon Abad No. 2, in the jurisdiction of Phandu Police Station.

A police team raided the house and confiscated 18 kilogram fine quality of heroin drug and arrested three alleged drug peddlers who were identified as Abdul Aziz and Alamzeb of Afghanistan while the third accused Wajid was a resident of Akhunabad No. 2. Police also recovered equipment being used in heroin production.

The case against arrested has been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Police Station Fine

Recent Stories

Patients suffer as OPD boycott continues in civil ..

1 minute ago

Factory raided on preparing counterfeit product of ..

2 minutes ago

Secretary orders survey, registration of fruit pla ..

2 minutes ago

IMF Warns Against Premature Fiscal Support Withdra ..

2 minutes ago

CM's aide directs timely completion of Naguman-Sha ..

2 minutes ago

More technology parks to be setup in Khyber Pakhtu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.