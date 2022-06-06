Heroin, hashish recovered, two arrested

Excise Department Peshawar Region recovered ten kilogram heroin and twelve kilogram hashish in two separate raids here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Excise Department Peshawar Region recovered ten kilogram heroin and twelve kilogram hashish in two separate raids here on Monday.

In first incident, excise department recovers ten kilogram heroin from a car on Motorway Toll Plaza. The contraband was hidden in secret cavities of a car.

Smuggler, identified as Munir Khan was also arrested on the spot.

In another raid on Motorway Toll Plaza, excise team recovered twelve kilogram hashish from a passenger coach. Smuggler, Shahbaz Afridi of Landikotal was also arrested.

Cases have been registered against smugglers in Excise Peshawar Region and investigation is underway.