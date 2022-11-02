Heroin recovered from passenger at BKIA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) here Wednesday recovered 139 heroin-filled capsules from a passenger, trying to onboard a Bahrain-bound plane at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA).

According to the spokesman BKIA, the accused, a resident of Islamabad was thoroughly searched over suspicion and 139 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from his body.

The accused was ready to be boarded on Flight GF 785 for Bahrain.

A case under the narcotics act was registered against him at the ANF office and further investigation was kicked off, the spokesman said.