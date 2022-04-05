Heroin recovered, one arrested

The local police Tuesday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 3.3 kilogram heroin in the precincts of Jarma Police Station on Indus Highway

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The local police Tuesday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 3.3 kilogram heroin in the precincts of Jarma Police Station on Indus Highway.

According to police during checking of vehicles near Muslimabad check post, 3.

3 kilogram heroin was recovered from a passenger coach.

Police also arrested the smuggler, Munawar Khan who was a resident of Muzaffargarh. Case has been registered against arrested smuggler and investigation is underway.