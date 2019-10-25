Heroin recovered, two arrested in Pehsawar

Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday recovered four kilogram of heroin from two Afghan national on Torkham Border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday recovered four kilogram of heroin from two Afghan national on Torkham Border.

The contraband was hidden in a bag of dry fruit. The arrested smugglers were identified as Ikram Sherzad and Abdul Karim.

Meanwhile, ANF Dera Ismail Khan recovered 700 grams of heroin and 400 grams opium from a smuggler, identified as Jan Muhammad.

Cases have been registered against the arrested under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigation is underway.