Heroin Recovered, Two Arrested In Pehsawar
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:48 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday recovered four kilogram of heroin from two Afghan national on Torkham Border.
The contraband was hidden in a bag of dry fruit. The arrested smugglers were identified as Ikram Sherzad and Abdul Karim.
Meanwhile, ANF Dera Ismail Khan recovered 700 grams of heroin and 400 grams opium from a smuggler, identified as Jan Muhammad.
Cases have been registered against the arrested under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigation is underway.