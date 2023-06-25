Heroin seized from air passenger

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized heavy quantity of heroin in the possession of an air passenger at Faisalabad International Airport.

ANF spokesman said on Sunday that anti narcotics force on suspicion checked an air traveler Muhammad Naveed resident of Kasur who came to Faisalabad International Airport to proceed to Sharjah through Air Arabia flight.

During search, the ANF team detected a number of capsules in his belly which were filed with heroin. Hence these capsules were recovered and the accused was locked behind bars for further investigation, he added.