Heroin Worth Lakhs Seized In Bhowana Police Operation In Chiniot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 07:25 PM
A team led by Sub-Inspector Rizwan Ali of Bhowana police Station, Chiniot along with ASI Mehdi Shah, arrested a drug dealer after a tip-off
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A team led by Sub-Inspector Rizwan Ali of Bhowana police Station, Chiniot along with ASI Mehdi Shah, arrested a drug dealer after a tip-off.
According to the sources of Chiniot police, the police team raided the suspect's location and recovered 1200 grams of heroin valued at lakhs of rupees.
A case has been registered against the accused drug dealer at Bhowana Police Station, and further investigation is currently underway.
Recent Stories
PM hails security forces' successful Khuzdar operation against Fitna-ul-Hindusta ..
President Zardari meets Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang
BISP AJK outshines 3rd quarter goals in 28th RCC meeting
Record keeper remanded in fire incident at Model Town courts
Flood devastation in Chiniot sparks call for agricultural emergency
DMCC announces 10% growth in Italian companies
Fujairah CP inaugurates 'Glimpse into Zayed National Museum' exhibition at Fujai ..
Stolen motorcycles worth lakhs recovered in Chiniot police crackdown
PFA discards 60kg unhygienic meat, 80kg substandard spices
Turkish delegation eyes Ravi City for investment
CDA Board approves land for ANF office near Islamabad Airport
Saudi landmarks lit with Pakistan, Saudi flags to mark strategic defense pact
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP AJK outshines 3rd quarter goals in 28th RCC meeting44 seconds ago
-
Record keeper remanded in fire incident at Model Town courts45 seconds ago
-
Flood devastation in Chiniot sparks call for agricultural emergency46 seconds ago
-
Stolen motorcycles worth lakhs recovered in Chiniot police crackdown3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 60kg unhygienic meat, 80kg substandard spices3 minutes ago
-
Turkish delegation eyes Ravi City for investment3 minutes ago
-
CDA Board approves land for ANF office near Islamabad Airport4 minutes ago
-
DEO Mansehra promotes 266 teachers, fills long-standing vacancies5 minutes ago
-
Body of woman, girl recovered from Stepha canal5 minutes ago
-
Inquiry committee formed over poor matric results5 minutes ago
-
ADC Kohat visits service delivery center to enhance public services5 minutes ago
-
Raja Kaleeq terms Pakistan-Saudi defence agreement, as game changer for region5 minutes ago