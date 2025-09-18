Heroin worth lakhs seized in Bhowana police operation in Chiniot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A team led by Sub-Inspector Rizwan Ali of Bhowana police Station, Chiniot along with ASI Mehdi Shah, arrested a drug dealer after a tip-off

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A team led by Sub-Inspector Rizwan Ali of Bhowana police Station, Chiniot along with ASI Mehdi Shah, arrested a drug dealer after a tip-off.

According to the sources of Chiniot police, the police team raided the suspect's location and recovered 1200 grams of heroin valued at lakhs of rupees.

A case has been registered against the accused drug dealer at Bhowana Police Station, and further investigation is currently underway.