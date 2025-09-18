Open Menu

Heroin Worth Lakhs Seized In Bhowana Police Operation In Chiniot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 07:25 PM

Heroin worth lakhs seized in Bhowana police operation in Chiniot

A team led by Sub-Inspector Rizwan Ali of Bhowana police Station, Chiniot along with ASI Mehdi Shah, arrested a drug dealer after a tip-off

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A team led by Sub-Inspector Rizwan Ali of Bhowana police Station, Chiniot along with ASI Mehdi Shah, arrested a drug dealer after a tip-off.

According to the sources of Chiniot police, the police team raided the suspect's location and recovered 1200 grams of heroin valued at lakhs of rupees.

A case has been registered against the accused drug dealer at Bhowana Police Station, and further investigation is currently underway.

Recent Stories

PM hails security forces' successful Khuzdar opera ..

PM hails security forces' successful Khuzdar operation against Fitna-ul-Hindusta ..

41 seconds ago
 President Zardari meets Communist Party Secretary ..

President Zardari meets Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang

42 seconds ago
 BISP AJK outshines 3rd quarter goals in 28th RCC m ..

BISP AJK outshines 3rd quarter goals in 28th RCC meeting

44 seconds ago
 Record keeper remanded in fire incident at Model T ..

Record keeper remanded in fire incident at Model Town courts

45 seconds ago
 Flood devastation in Chiniot sparks call for agric ..

Flood devastation in Chiniot sparks call for agricultural emergency

46 seconds ago
 DMCC announces 10% growth in Italian companies

DMCC announces 10% growth in Italian companies

15 minutes ago
Fujairah CP inaugurates 'Glimpse into Zayed Nation ..

Fujairah CP inaugurates 'Glimpse into Zayed National Museum' exhibition at Fujai ..

15 minutes ago
 Stolen motorcycles worth lakhs recovered in Chinio ..

Stolen motorcycles worth lakhs recovered in Chiniot police crackdown

3 minutes ago
 PFA discards 60kg unhygienic meat, 80kg substandar ..

PFA discards 60kg unhygienic meat, 80kg substandard spices

3 minutes ago
 Turkish delegation eyes Ravi City for investment

Turkish delegation eyes Ravi City for investment

3 minutes ago
 CDA Board approves land for ANF office near Islama ..

CDA Board approves land for ANF office near Islamabad Airport

4 minutes ago
 Saudi landmarks lit with Pakistan, Saudi flags to ..

Saudi landmarks lit with Pakistan, Saudi flags to mark strategic defense pact

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan