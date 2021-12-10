Heroin worth millions recovered from passenger

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday seized more than one kilogram of heroin from a passenger at Faisalabad International Airport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday seized more than one kilogram of heroin from a passenger at Faisalabad International Airport.

ANF spokesman said that on a tip-off SHO Gulberg police conducted raid at the airport and nabbed a traveler Shakirullah who possessed 1.

085-kg heroin worth millions of rupees.The passenger was intending to travel from Faisalabad to UAE and he had hidden the narcotics in secret sections of his bag.

The ANF team sent the accused behind the bars and started investigation.