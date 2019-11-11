HESCO accelerates action against power theft, illegal power supply disconnected

(@FahadShabbir)

The HESCO authorities have accelerated operation against power thieves and defaulters in Liaquat Colony sub division here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The HESCO authorities have accelerated operation against power thieves and defaulters in Liaquat Colony sub division here on Monday.

The Superintending Engineer Abdul Sattar Soho, the Executive Engineer Gari Khata Ameer Ahmed Memon and SDO Liaquat colony sub division supervised the operation in Tando Wali Muhammad area where several kunda (hook) connections were disconnected The technical staff of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company along with Magistrate Khalid Nizamani conducted operation and severed illegal power supply lines.

The Magistrate also issued notices to power defaulters and directed them to clear outstanding dues without any delay.

The Sub divisional officer Sayed Aqeel Shah, Sub Division Chairman Sajjad Qaimkhani and others were also present on the occasion.