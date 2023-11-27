Open Menu

HESCO Accelerates Anti-theft Drive, Over 200 Connections Cut On Chief's Orders

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2023 | 08:13 PM

In the light of directives from the Caretaker Prime Minister and the Ministry of Energy, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bashir Ahmed has accelerated the campaign against electricity thieves and defaulters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) In the light of directives from the Caretaker Prime Minister and the Ministry of Energy, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bashir Ahmed has accelerated the campaign against electricity thieves and defaulters.

The HESCO spokesperson informed on Monday that Chief Engineer Nisar Memon conducted an inspection visit of various sub-divisions in Mirpurkhas along with XEN operation division Ali Raza Bhatti to assess the progress of the recovery drive.

Meanwhile, SDo operations Sub-division Sehwan, Naseer-ud-din Sheikh, along with the technical team, recovered amounts of 25,000, 40,000, and 50,000 rupees from three different consumers and disconnected over 200 illegal connections, more than 15 letters were submitted at Sehwan police station to register FIRs against power thieves.

The HESCO spokesperson further stated that during the ongoing 80-day-long campaign, 8,646 suspects were identified in electricity theft, while 113 power thieves and 3 Hesco employees were arrested for facilitating theft.

Additionally, 35 employees have been suspended. The HESCO authorities had also submitted requests to register FIRs against 6,148 consumers at relevant police stations, while 921 FIRs were registered.

The electricity thieves have been charged 71, 93,947 units as a penalty so far, the value of which was 261.9 million rupees, he added.

Meanwhile, The HESCO Chief has also appealed to the consumers to pay all their dues immediately so that an uninterrupted supply of electricity could be ensured.

