HESCO accepts resignations of 9 SDOs of company

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) administration has accepted the resignations of its nine Sub-Divisional Officers who were working on contractual grounds in the company.

The HESCO spokesperson informed on Wednesday that all these officers cited personal or domestic reasons in their written resignations.

Those who resigned were included Junior Engineer/SDO Operations Sajawal Muhammad Zeeshan Sarwar, Junior Engineer/SDO Operations Pret Abad Malik Muhammad Usman, Junior Engineer/SDO Operations Phuleli Muhammad Ahmed Iqbal, Junior Engineer/SDO Operation Tando Muhammad Khan (I) Najam Mahmood, Junior Engineer/SDO Operations Naukot Mehrab Tariq, Junior Engineer/SDO Operations Chhor Muhammad Sameer, Junior Engineer/SDO Operations S.

/Town MirpurKhas Jameel Ahmed, Junior Engineer/SDO Operations Qazi Ahmed Waleed Shafiq, and Junior Engineer/SDO Operations Liaquat Colony Muhammad Faizan Rahim.

According to the spokesperson, these officers had been appointed on contractual basis in June 2023, and resigned in September due to their personal reasons.

After receiving their written resignations, the HESCO administration has officially accepted their resignations through a notification.

