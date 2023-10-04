Open Menu

HESCO Accepts Resignations Of 9 SDOs Of Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:39 PM

HESCO accepts resignations of 9 SDOs of company

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) administration has accepted the resignations of its nine Sub-Divisional Officers who were working on contractual grounds in the company.

The HESCO spokesperson informed on Wednesday that all these officers cited personal or domestic reasons in their written resignations.

Those who resigned were included Junior Engineer/SDO Operations Sajawal Muhammad Zeeshan Sarwar, Junior Engineer/SDO Operations Pret Abad Malik Muhammad Usman, Junior Engineer/SDO Operations Phuleli Muhammad Ahmed Iqbal, Junior Engineer/SDO Operation Tando Muhammad Khan (I) Najam Mahmood, Junior Engineer/SDO Operations Naukot Mehrab Tariq, Junior Engineer/SDO Operations Chhor Muhammad Sameer, Junior Engineer/SDO Operations S.

/Town MirpurKhas Jameel Ahmed, Junior Engineer/SDO Operations Qazi Ahmed Waleed Shafiq, and Junior Engineer/SDO Operations Liaquat Colony Muhammad Faizan Rahim.

According to the spokesperson, these officers had been appointed on contractual basis in June 2023, and resigned in September due to their personal reasons.

After receiving their written resignations, the HESCO administration has officially accepted their resignations through a notification.

APP/ irp

Related Topics

Company Hyderabad Tando Muhammad Khan June September All

Recent Stories

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

10 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

10 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

10 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

11 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

11 minutes ago
ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

11 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

26 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

1 hour ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan