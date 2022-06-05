UrduPoint.com

HESCO Admits 6 To 12 Hours Outages Due To 500 MW Shortfall

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2022 | 04:00 PM

HESCO admits 6 to 12 hours outages due to 500 MW shortfall

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) on Sunday admitted that six to twelve hours load-shedding was being carried out in the region due to reduction in power supply by 500 MW.

The company's spokesperson said that its demand for electricity was 1250 MW while at present 750 MW was being supplied.

Hesco was currently facing a 500 megawatt power shortage, which led to an increase in power outages, Sadiq Kubbar said.

He said that the duration of power outage was 6 to 8 hours in urban areas and 10 to 12 hours in areas with high line losses.

Related Topics

Shortage Electricity Company Hyderabad Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

7 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

16 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

16 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

16 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.