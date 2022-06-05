HESCO admits 6 to 12 hours outages due to 500 MW shortfall

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) on Sunday admitted that six to twelve hours load-shedding was being carried out in the region due to reduction in power supply by 500 MW.

The company's spokesperson said that its demand for electricity was 1250 MW while at present 750 MW was being supplied.

Hesco was currently facing a 500 megawatt power shortage, which led to an increase in power outages, Sadiq Kubbar said.

He said that the duration of power outage was 6 to 8 hours in urban areas and 10 to 12 hours in areas with high line losses.