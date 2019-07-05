UrduPoint.com
HESCO Announces Power Outage Schedule

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:39 PM

HESCO announces power outage schedule

The electric supply to several areas powered by 7 different grid stations of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company will remain suspended for 6 to 11 hours on July 6

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The electric supply to several areas powered by 7 different grid stations of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company will remain suspended for 6 to 11 hours on July 6.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the purpose of the shutdown was regular repair and maintenance work at the stations.

The 132KV grid stations include Latifabad, Rajputana, Hala, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Matiari and Qazi Ahmed.

The power supply to the areas electrified by 132KV Badin grid station would also remain suspended for 5 hours from 8 am to 1 pm on July 8.

