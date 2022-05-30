HESCO announces power outages in Qasimabad

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on Tuesday announced a six-hour power outage in some areas of Qasimabad grid station due to repair of power lines

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on Tuesday announced a six-hour power outage in some areas of Qasimabad grid station due to repair of power lines.

According to a Hesco spokesperson, the power supply to the 132 KV Qasimabad grid station connected to the 11 KV Al-Abbas feeder will be cut off on May 31 from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm.

According to a Hesco statement, Anwar Villas, Gulistan Mehran and surrounding areas will be affected due to power outages.