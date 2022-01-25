HESCO announces power shutdown schedule at different grid stations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Tuesday announced the schedule of power shutdown from January 26 to 29, 2022 at different grid stations of Hyderabad due to maintenance and necessary repair work.

According to the spokesman, the power shutdown will be carried out in different timings from January 26 to 29 at 11 KV feeders of Data Nagar and Abdul Town connected with 132 KV Qasimabad Grid Station, all outgoing 11 KV feeders of 132 KV Phuleli Grid Station, 11 KV feeders of Market Town, Public Health and Hirabad connected with220 Hala Road Hyderabad Grid Station and 11 KV Mubarak Colony Feeder of 132 KV Rajputana Grid Station.