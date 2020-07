HESCO announces power suspension schedule

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company(HESCO) will suspend the power supply for four hours each morning for 6days to three electricity feeders of Qasimabad Grid Station. According to the HESCO's spokesman, the authorities approved theshutdown of four hours from 6 am to 10 am from July 4 to 9 for the 3feeders.

The shutdown would be implemented in the 11 KV Cantt and 11 KV Fortfeeders on July 4 and 5 while in the 11 KV Defence feeder from July 4to 9. The shutdown would be carried out for the installation of structuresfor Megnum Mall and Executive Apartments located near the Gul Center. Separately, a similar shutdown would also be implemented for 2 daysfrom July 4 to 5 in the 11 KV Poly-2 feeder of 132 KV NTPS gridstation.