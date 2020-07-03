HESCO announces power suspension schedule

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) will suspend the power supply for four hours each morning for 6 days to three electricity feeders of Qasimabad Grid Station. According to the HESCO's spokesman, the authorities approved the shutdown of four hours from 6 am to 10 am from July 4 to 9 for the 3 feeders.

The shutdown would be implemented in the 11 KV Cantt and 11 KV Fort feeders on July 4 and 5 while in the 11 KV Defence feeder from July 4 to 9. The shutdown would be carried out for the installation of structures for Megnum Mall and Executive Apartments located near the Gul Center. Separately, a similar shutdown would also be implemented for 2 days from July 4 to 5 in the 11 KV Poly-2 feeder of 132 KV NTPS grid station.