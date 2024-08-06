HESCO announces transfers of 3 SDOs

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has announced the transfer of three Sub-Divisional Officers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has announced the transfer of three Sub-Divisional Officers.

According to an office order issued by Manager Human Resources HESCO Nasir Ali Khan on Tuesday, these transfers and postings had been approved by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HESCO.

Among them, SDO Operation Sub-Division Saddar Sabir Hussain has been posted as SDO City Mirpurkhas from where SDO Shahzeb was transferred and posted as SDO Operation Sub-Division Bhitt Shah, and Naveed Ahmed Sheikh was transferred from Bhitt Shah and posted as SDO Operation Sub-Division HESCO Saddar.