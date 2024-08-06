Open Menu

HESCO Announces Transfers Of 3 SDOs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 06:37 PM

HESCO announces transfers of 3 SDOs

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has announced the transfer of three Sub-Divisional Officers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has announced the transfer of three Sub-Divisional Officers.

According to an office order issued by Manager Human Resources HESCO Nasir Ali Khan on Tuesday, these transfers and postings had been approved by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HESCO.

Among them, SDO Operation Sub-Division Saddar Sabir Hussain has been posted as SDO City Mirpurkhas from where SDO Shahzeb was transferred and posted as SDO Operation Sub-Division Bhitt Shah, and Naveed Ahmed Sheikh was transferred from Bhitt Shah and posted as SDO Operation Sub-Division HESCO Saddar.

Related Topics

Company Hyderabad Nasir Saddar From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

3 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

11 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

12 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

12 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

13 hours ago
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

13 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

13 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

13 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

13 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan