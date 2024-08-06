HESCO Announces Transfers Of 3 SDOs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 06:37 PM
The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has announced the transfer of three Sub-Divisional Officers
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has announced the transfer of three Sub-Divisional Officers.
According to an office order issued by Manager Human Resources HESCO Nasir Ali Khan on Tuesday, these transfers and postings had been approved by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HESCO.
Among them, SDO Operation Sub-Division Saddar Sabir Hussain has been posted as SDO City Mirpurkhas from where SDO Shahzeb was transferred and posted as SDO Operation Sub-Division Bhitt Shah, and Naveed Ahmed Sheikh was transferred from Bhitt Shah and posted as SDO Operation Sub-Division HESCO Saddar.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth killed over old enmity10 minutes ago
-
Two passengers killed in bus-truck collision in Bahawalpur40 minutes ago
-
Dr Abbas warns severe penalties for plastic bag ban violators, exposes hidden dangers50 minutes ago
-
Powerful explosion rocks Sindh High Court building60 minutes ago
-
Three killed in road accident3 hours ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar10 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father10 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI11 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator11 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)11 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki13 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II13 hours ago