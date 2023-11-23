HESCO anti- theft campaign going on, one arrest, 285 more electricity theft connections apprehended

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company’s (HESCO) anti-theft drive is going on in the whole region, one individual allegedly involved in electricity theft was apprehended within the last 24 hours.

HESCO spokesperson informed on Thursday that under the supervision of CEO Bashir Ahmed, efforts to curb electricity theft have led to the identification of 296 electricity theft cases across the region during the last 24 hours, while 252 letters were submitted against electricity thieves in relevant police stations, resulted in 15 FIRs have been registered and one accused was apprehended.

According to the spokesperson, apprehended connections including one agricultural, 12 commercial and 283 domestic connections were disconnected and they were charged 163309 units of worth more than 4 million rupees as a detection bill.

During the 76-day operation, a total of 7475 suspects were found involved in electricity theft and so far 99 suspects have been arrested.

Overall, 5,116 letters were submitted to relevant police stations against those involved in power theft, out of which 650 FIRs have been registered.

HESCO spokesmen apprised that electricity thieves have been charged a total of 6,508,510 units as penalties, amounting to more than 242 million rupees.

On the other hand, the CEO of HESCO emphasized that the relentless operation against electricity theft will persist until its complete eradication. Alongside pursuing the electricity thieves, HESCO officials and employees responsible for protecting them will also face legal consequences.