HESCO Anti-theft Crackdown, 309 More Connections Detected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in its ongoing anti-theft drive identified 309 more connections involved in electricity theft in the HESCO region during the last 24 hours, including 14 commercial and 294 domestic.

According to HESCO spokesperson, all apprehended connections were disconnected, and those involved in power theft have been issued detection bills totaling 131793 units, valued at 3.598 million rupees.

The HESCO authorities submitted letters against 280 individuals involved in electricity theft in various police stations for registration of FIRs, out of which 38 cases were registered.

The HESCO spokesperson further highlighted that during the 210-day long crackdown, a recovery of more than 12049.8 million rupees has been made.

The HESCO chief vowed that the uninterrupted grand operation against power thieves will persist until complete eradication of electricity theft. Actions will also be taken against electricity thieves and those supporting them, including HESCO officials and employees, he added.

