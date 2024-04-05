HESCO Anti-theft Crackdown, 309 More Connections Detected
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in its ongoing anti-theft drive identified 309 more connections involved in electricity theft in the HESCO region during the last 24 hours, including 14 commercial and 294 domestic.
According to HESCO spokesperson, all apprehended connections were disconnected, and those involved in power theft have been issued detection bills totaling 131793 units, valued at 3.598 million rupees.
The HESCO authorities submitted letters against 280 individuals involved in electricity theft in various police stations for registration of FIRs, out of which 38 cases were registered.
The HESCO spokesperson further highlighted that during the 210-day long crackdown, a recovery of more than 12049.8 million rupees has been made.
The HESCO chief vowed that the uninterrupted grand operation against power thieves will persist until complete eradication of electricity theft. Actions will also be taken against electricity thieves and those supporting them, including HESCO officials and employees, he added.
Recent Stories
PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians
UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel
Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF seizes 170 kg drugs in eight operations4 seconds ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sargodha7 seconds ago
-
Meeting to prevent overcharging, overloading on Eid9 seconds ago
-
Couple electrocuted10 minutes ago
-
SEPA visits ultrafiltration plant Nawabshah10 minutes ago
-
Two bike riders killed in road crash10 minutes ago
-
Counter Terrorism Dept. releases lists of incident so far in 202420 minutes ago
-
Japanese envoy calls on defence minister, ensures continued support for mutual collaboration20 minutes ago
-
DC paid surprise visit to vegetable market20 minutes ago
-
Chief of Naval Staff calls on Sindh CM30 minutes ago
-
Emergency Control Room established in City30 minutes ago
-
Man murdered over marriage dispute30 minutes ago