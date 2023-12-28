HESCO anti-theft crackdown, 352 more connections detected

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in its ongoing anti theft drive identified 352 more connections involved in electricity theft in the HESCO region during the last 24 hours, including 11 commercial, one industrial and 340 domestic.

According to the power utility spokesperson, all apprehended connections were disconnected, and those involved in power theft have been issued detection bills totaling 175,054 units, valued at 5.127 million rupees.

The HESCO authorities also submitted letters against 309 individuals involved in electricity theft in various police stations for registering FIRs, out of those 27 cases had been registered.

The HESCO spokesperson further highlighted that during the 113-day long crackdown, a recovery of more than 9535.478 million rupees has been made, and 2159 cases have been registered.

The HESCO chief vowed that the uninterrupted grand operation against will persist until complete eradication of electricity theft. Actions will also be taken against both electricity thieves and those supporting them, including HESCO officials and employees, he added.