Open Menu

HESCO Anti-theft Crackdown, 352 More Connections Detected

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2023 | 02:20 PM

HESCO anti-theft crackdown, 352 more connections detected

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in its ongoing anti theft drive identified 352 more connections involved in electricity theft in the HESCO region during the last 24 hours, including 11 commercial, one industrial and 340 domestic.

According to the power utility spokesperson, all apprehended connections were disconnected, and those involved in power theft have been issued detection bills totaling 175,054 units, valued at 5.127 million rupees.

The HESCO authorities also submitted letters against 309 individuals involved in electricity theft in various police stations for registering FIRs, out of those 27 cases had been registered.

The HESCO spokesperson further highlighted that during the 113-day long crackdown, a recovery of more than 9535.478 million rupees has been made, and 2159 cases have been registered.

The HESCO chief vowed that the uninterrupted grand operation against will persist until complete eradication of electricity theft. Actions will also be taken against both electricity thieves and those supporting them, including HESCO officials and employees, he added.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Company Hyderabad All Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

5 hours ago
 'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

15 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

15 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

15 hours ago
 Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

15 hours ago
Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

15 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

15 hours ago
 Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

15 hours ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

15 hours ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

15 hours ago
 Protection of life & people property first respons ..

Protection of life & people property first responsibility of govt: Balochistan C ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan