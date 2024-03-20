HESCO Anti- Theft Drive Continues, 345 More Connections Detected
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has apprehended 345 more connections involved in electricity theft during the past 24 hours in its ongoing operation against power thieves.
These apprehensions include 04 commercial and 341 domestic connections.
According to the HESCO spokesperson, letters have been submitted to various police stations for registering cases against 322 individuals involved in electricity theft, among these 36 First Investigation Reports (FIRs) were registered. The HESCO authorities disconnected all connections involved in power theft, and detection bills of 1,69,252 units were issued to them, amounting to over 4.2 million rupees.
It may be mentioned here that during the ongoing drive spanning 195 days, the HESCO has recovered a total of more than 11,873.2 million rupees.
Recent Stories
Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM
Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI withdraw petition for establishment of JIT32 seconds ago
-
Police arrest four gamblers, recover stake money35 seconds ago
-
Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM6 minutes ago
-
Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati rejected10 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on Harnai coalmine incident10 minutes ago
-
International Day of Happiness observed10 minutes ago
-
PHA to provide free plants to mark International Forest Day10 minutes ago
-
ICT's Ramzan Bazaars: Operation against price hike, 15 arrested, Rs 105,000 fine imposed10 minutes ago
-
SRSO provides relief to 41 households after devastating fire11 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ombudsman resolves 38 complaints20 minutes ago
-
'Ramazan Kitchen' provides cooked food to over 250 poor families in federal capital30 minutes ago
-
63 arrested, 74 cases registered over profiteering30 minutes ago