Open Menu

HESCO Anti- Theft Drive Continues, 345 More Connections Detected

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM

HESCO anti- theft drive continues, 345 more connections detected

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has apprehended 345 more connections involved in electricity theft during the past 24 hours in its ongoing operation against power thieves.

These apprehensions include 04 commercial and 341 domestic connections.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, letters have been submitted to various police stations for registering cases against 322 individuals involved in electricity theft, among these 36 First Investigation Reports (FIRs) were registered. The HESCO authorities disconnected all connections involved in power theft, and detection bills of 1,69,252 units were issued to them, amounting to over 4.2 million rupees.

It may be mentioned here that during the ongoing drive spanning 195 days, the HESCO has recovered a total of more than 11,873.2 million rupees.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Company Hyderabad May All Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism f ..

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM

6 minutes ago
 Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zu ..

Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..

10 minutes ago
 Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

48 minutes ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

2 hours ago
 TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

3 hours ago
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

3 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

4 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan