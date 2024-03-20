HESCO anti- theft drive continues, 345 more connections detected

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has apprehended 345 more connections involved in electricity theft during the past 24 hours in its ongoing operation against power thieves.

These apprehensions include 04 commercial and 341 domestic connections.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, letters have been submitted to various police stations for registering cases against 322 individuals involved in electricity theft, among these 36 First Investigation Reports (FIRs) were registered. The HESCO authorities disconnected all connections involved in power theft, and detection bills of 1,69,252 units were issued to them, amounting to over 4.2 million rupees.

It may be mentioned here that during the ongoing drive spanning 195 days, the HESCO has recovered a total of more than 11,873.2 million rupees.