Open Menu

HESCO Anti-theft Drive Continues, 543 More Connections Detected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM

HESCO anti-theft drive continues, 543 more connections detected

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has apprehended 543 more connections involved in electricity theft during the past 24 hours in its ongoing operation against power thieves.

These include 13 commercial, 1 industrial and 529 residential connections.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, letters have been submitted to various police stations for registering cases against 514 individuals involved in electricity theft, among these 48 FIRs were registered.

The HESCO authorities disconnected all connections involved in power theft, and detection bills of 274,302 units were issued to them, amounting to over 7.1 million rupees.

It may be mentioned here that during the ongoing drive spanning 173 days, the HESCO has recovered a total of more than 11,420 million rupees.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Company Hyderabad May All Million

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

23 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

55 minutes ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

2 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

3 hours ago
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

15 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

15 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan