Open Menu

HESCO Anti-theft Operation Continues: 409 More Illegal Connections Detected

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM

HESCO anti-theft operation continues: 409 more illegal connections detected

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) during the ongoing operation against power thieves and defaulters detected 409 more power theft connections in the last 24 hours, including one industrial, five commercial and 403 domestic connections.

The HESCO authorities disconnected all these connections and issued detection bills of 199,698 units worth of 5.945 million rupees to the consumers involved in the theft.

According to HESCO spokesperson, letters have been submitted to various police stations for registration of cases against 357 people involved in electricity theft, under which 34 FIs have been registered. During the ongoing operation spanning 146 days, a total recovery of more than 10,559.8 million rupees has been made.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Company Hyderabad All Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

4 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

15 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

15 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

15 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

15 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

15 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

15 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

15 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan