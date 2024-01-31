HESCO Anti-theft Operation Continues: 409 More Illegal Connections Detected
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) during the ongoing operation against power thieves and defaulters detected 409 more power theft connections in the last 24 hours, including one industrial, five commercial and 403 domestic connections.
The HESCO authorities disconnected all these connections and issued detection bills of 199,698 units worth of 5.945 million rupees to the consumers involved in the theft.
According to HESCO spokesperson, letters have been submitted to various police stations for registration of cases against 357 people involved in electricity theft, under which 34 FIs have been registered. During the ongoing operation spanning 146 days, a total recovery of more than 10,559.8 million rupees has been made.
