HESCO Appeals Consumers To Avoid Reaching Out To Company's Offices For Complaints

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has appealed to its consumers that in view of the third wave of COVID-19 the consumers should avoid reaching out to the company's offices for lodging complaints.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar shared here Monday the complaint numbers on which the consumers were requested to register their complaints.

The numbers include 0229240006, 0229240136, 03041927608, 03041927610, 03041927120 and 03041927611.

He told that the consumers could also report a complaint at the helpline 118 or send a text message at 8334.

He also informed that company's officers and staff that the Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Yaqoob could visit any office of HESCO in the 13 districts of Sindh to inspect implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

