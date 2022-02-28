HESCO appoints Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan as Chief Operating Officer

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has posted Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, Khan would take the vacant charge with immediate effect.

The post of Khan, Chief Commercial Officer, has been given to Nisar Ahmed Memon as an additional charge until further orders.

Memon is currently posted as Regional Manager (M&T) of HESCO.